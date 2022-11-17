Dutch court docket ruling on Flight MH17 that was shot down over Ukraine

A Dutch court docket is ready to ship a verdict Thursday within the case of 4 males with hyperlinks to Russia accused of mass homicide for his or her alleged position within the downing of Malaysia Airways Flight 17.

MH17 was a passenger flight that was shot down over jap Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing 298 passengers and crew.

On the time, the area was the scene of preventing between pro-Russian separatist forces and Ukrainian forces, which presaged battle this yr.

Sufferer representatives say the decision will likely be an vital milestone, though the suspects, all of whom face life sentences, stay at massive. It’s believed that they’re all in Russia, which is not going to spare them.

Moscow denies any involvement or duty within the downing of MH17 and in 2014 additionally denied any presence in Ukraine.

Prosecutors say the suspects, three former Russian intelligence officers and a Ukrainian separatist navy commander, helped organize and transport to Ukraine the Russian military’s BUK missile system used to shoot down the airplane.

They have been charged with capturing down an plane and homicide in a trial held underneath Dutch regulation. Alternatively, they may very well be discovered responsible of manslaughter if judges at The Hague District Court docket discover that the act was not premeditated.

The cellphone name intercepts that fashioned a serious a part of the proof towards the lads indicated they believed they have been focusing on a Ukrainian fighter jet.

Three of the lads have been tried in absentia, and the fourth pleaded not responsible via the attorneys he had appointed to characterize him. No one attended the trial.

The MH17 victims who have been on their means from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur got here from 10 totally different nations. Greater than half of them are Dutch.

The investigation was led by the Netherlands, with participation from Ukraine, Malaysia, Australia and Belgium.

The defendants are Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Bulatov. and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.

The judges will start studying the decision at 1:30 pm native time (1230 GMT) in a excessive safety court docket subsequent to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

(Reuters)