Dutch police launch an investigation into an anti-Semitic textual content displayed on the Anne Frank Museum

Dutch police stated on Friday they have been investigating the projection of an anti-Semitic laser message at Anne Frank’s residence in Amsterdam – an incident that the prime minister denounced as “reprehensible”.

The letter referred to a far-right conspiracy principle that the teenage Holocaust sufferer was not the writer of her well-known diary, and the projection photographs have been proven on America’s personal Telegram channel.

“It occurred this week. Now we have been notified and we’re investigating,” a spokesman for the Amsterdam police informed AFP, declining to present additional particulars.

The Anne Frank Home Museum, which preserves the canal-side residence the place Frank’s Jewish household hid from the Nazis throughout World Battle II, has expressed its “shock and disgust.”

The museum, which receives about one million guests a yr, informed AFP it had “reported the incident to the police” and was in touch with the town council and prosecutors.

She added that the projected letter learn “Anne Frank, Inventor of the Fountain Pen”—a reference to false claims that the diary was written partially with a sort of pen that didn’t come into use till after the warfare.

“By way of show and (on-line) video, the perpetrators assault the authenticity of Anne Frank’s diary and incite hatred. It’s an anti-Semitic and racist movie,” the museum stated.

The museum stated it found the message was proven on its exterior for a number of minutes on Monday evening after the footage appeared in a “hate video” on Telegram.

Dutch newspaper Het Paarol, which first reported the incident, stated an anti-Semitic music performs within the background of the video.

Dutch media stated the declare was primarily based on the invention of a number of papers in a ballpoint pen discovered amongst Anne Frank’s papers within the Nineteen Eighties, however truly left there by likelihood by a researcher within the Sixties.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte condemned the “reprehensible” motion.

“There isn’t a place for anti-Semitism in our nation; we will by no means and may by no means settle for it,” Rutte wrote on Twitter.

Justice Minister Dylan Yeselgos-Zygerius added that the incident demonstrated the necessity for legal guidelines criminalizing Holocaust denial within the Netherlands.

Amsterdam Mayor Vimke Halsema condemned the incident, describing it as “pure anti-Semitism”.

Anne Frank and her household hid for 2 years in a secret canal-side annex of the home after the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands throughout World Battle II, however have been caught in a blitz in 1944.

{The teenager} and her sister died within the Bergen-Belsen focus camp in 1945.

Her diary, discovered by her father Otto, has change into probably the most haunting accounts of the Holocaust, promoting some 30 million copies.

However the Netherlands nonetheless accepts its function in wartime persecution of Jews.

There at the moment are considerations concerning the resurgence of far-right and anti-Semitic views.

A latest survey revealed that almost 1 / 4 of Dutch adults underneath the age of 40 believed that the Holocaust was a fable or that the variety of deaths was exaggerated.

In January, Dutch police stated they have been investigating the location of racist slogans on Rotterdam’s Erasmus Bridge throughout New 12 months’s Eve celebrations.

(AFP)