Dutch rider Groenewegen takes the third stage of the Tour de France on the finish of the picture

Dylan Groenewegen of Crew BikeExchange – Jayco snatched the third stage of the Tour de France on the finish of Sunday as Wout van Aert completed second to retain the captain’s yellow jersey.

Dutch runner Dylan Groenwegen snatched victory within the third stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, defeating Wut van Aert, though the Belgian retained the yellow jersey for the race chief. Inside Bike Alternate rider Groenewegen, Van Aert of Jumbo completed second for the third time after the 182km stage, the final in Denmark earlier than the race returned to France, with giant crowds lining the street within the Jutland area.

Van Airt’s Yves Lambert leads the general standings by seven seconds with Tadej Pojaccar third at 14 seconds. “I am trying ahead to subsequent week in France,” mentioned Van Aert, who might find yourself in yellow for some time. “The crew has allowed me to try this, Primus (Roglic) has ambitions too and he seems nice.” “I’ve at all times dreamed of carrying yellow, however I wasn’t anticipating these Danish phases to go well with me,” he added.

Groenewgen has been banned for 9 months after inflicting the accident that just about killed Saturday winner Fabio Jacobsen, who has spoken emotionally about his lengthy wrestle to get again in form following his rookie victory within the Tour de France. “I am so comfortable for Fabio after the whole lot that occurred,” mentioned Nadim Groenewegen of the 2020 Tour Poland crash. “He received yesterday however at present was my day.”

Jacobsen mentioned Sunday morning that he’s nonetheless ready for congratulations from his Fast-Step teammate Mark Cavendish, after the 25-year-old was picked forward of Manxman.

Defender Tadej Pojakar of the Emirates crew retained the white jersey because the Underneath-26 participant of the yr, a day after he suffered a mass collision the place he in some way managed to remain on his bike. “The top was troublesome. The Slovenian, who admitted that he had no thought the main points of his crew’s transfer to France, mentioned, “I’m happy with my journey. My hand is somewhat sore after I hit the limitations, however there isn’t any strain.”

Magnus Cort Nielsen performed the native hero because the 29-year-old from Bornholm took an early solo break and rode the 130km up entrance with a perpetual smile as he threw a wave of enthusiastic applause, enthusiastic youths jogging alongside him.

“It has been exhilarating, a terrific day,” mentioned the EF rider, having donned the polka dot jersey once more after successful the Six Hills thus far. Followers have helped me alongside the Six Hills thus far. . “

After a wall of sound reverberated round Copenhagen in Saturday’s time trial, giant crowds accompanied the tour for its subsequent two rounds round the remainder of the nation of 5.8 million, who took the biking masterpiece of their hearts and set out in droves. A 171km flat monitor from Dunkirk to Calais in northern France earlier than the race heads via the Alps and Pyrenees and again to Paris for the Champs Elysees finale on July 24.

(AFP)