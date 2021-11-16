Duterte’s daughter joins the son of the late dictator Marcos in the Philippine presidential bid

The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will be Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s running mate in next year’s presidential election, the two candidates said Tuesday, confirming weeks of speculation about an alliance between two powerful families.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, who is seeking vice presidency, announced in a video message her intention to run on the same list as Marcos, the latest twist in the Philippine political drama that has gripped the country.

“My party joined forces and asked for support for Bongbong Marcos and myself after I accepted his challenge and his call,” Duterte-Carpio told his supporters, referring to Marcos, 64, by his nickname.

Marcos, the son and namesake of the late dictator who was toppled in a 1986 uprising, also released a statement announcing that he was teaming up with Duterte-Carpio.

“We and our parties agree that we will seek unifying leadership if we are lucky enough to win the elections on May 9, 2022,” he said in a statement.

In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately.

The alliance would be formidable and a boon for both campaigns, analysts have said, with Marcos able to tap into the Dutertes’ huge support base in the south, and Duterte-Carpio will likely benefit from the Marcos dynasty’s decades of dominance in its northern stronghold. .

“I know this fight is long and tough, but I am confident that you will unite and help me until the end, until we win this for our beloved country,” said Duterte-Caprio, mayor of Davao. “If it weren’t for their great support, I would be out of this race.”

Experts say Marcos has become the front-runner because of Duterte-Carpio’s decision not to run against him, after he topped opinion polls on preferred presidential candidates throughout the year.

Because both are popular, political observers have said that a Marcos and Duterte-Carpio tandem would be the team to beat in next year’s election to succeed Duterte, who is prohibited by the Constitution from seeking reelection.

A poll conducted Oct. 20-23 by pollster Social Weather Stations showed Marcos with a commanding lead over his rivals, incumbent vice president Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

The poll did not include Christopher “Bong” Go, Duterte’s closest aide and chosen successor, who joined the presidential race on Saturday.

( Jowharwith REUTERS)