Dwell: From the G7 to NATO, Ukraine on the Diplomatic Marathon Heart

World leaders, together with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Bidenario, will depart Tuesday the Group of Seven assembly in Germany and head to Spain for a NATO summit. G7 leaders issued an announcement condemning the lethal Russian assault on a Ukrainian shopping center on Monday as a conflict crime. Comply with our reside weblog for the most recent developments. All occasions are Paris time, GMT +2.

06:43 a.m.: G7 denounces Russia’s mall strike as a ‘conflict crime’ G7 leaders have described a Russian air strike that struck a crowded shopping center within the central Ukrainian metropolis of Kremenchug as a conflict crime.

“Indiscriminate assaults on harmless civilians represent a conflict crime,” they stated in an announcement condemning the “abhorrent assault” on Monday. The leaders pledged to carry Russian President Vladimir Putin and people chargeable for the strike accountable.

Ukraine has accused Russia of intentionally focusing on civilians, with President Volodymyr Zelensky calling it “one of the vital horrible terrorist acts within the historical past of Europe” in his night telegram broadcast.

The loss of life toll has risen to 18, stated Dmytro Lunin, governor of the Poltava area the place Kremenchuk is positioned, on Tuesday.

The G7 summit, which incorporates Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US, ends on Tuesday, and will probably be instantly adopted by a NATO assembly in Spain.

02:07 AM: Russian opposition politician arrested – sources A Russian opposition lawyer and a Russian journalist stated on their social media accounts that the outstanding Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin was arrested in Moscow on Monday.

Irina Bablian, a journalist and presenter on the now-defunct Ekho Moskvy Radio, stated Yashin was arrested whereas the 2 had been strolling collectively.

“I used to be strolling with my buddy Ilya Yashin within the park … the police got here and took Ilya away,” Bablin stated within the Telegram messaging app.

Lawyer Vadim Prokhorov, who has represented many Russian opposition figures, additionally stated that Yashin was in police custody for an alleged administrative violation of disobeying a police officer.

01:40 a.m.: Putin Bolsonaro guarantees to take care of fertilizer provide Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday promised his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro that Russia is “dedicated” to sustaining the supply of much-needed fertilizer to the South American agricultural large.

Talking in Brasilia, Bolsonaro stated the 2 leaders mentioned “meals safety” and “vitality insecurity” over the telephone, with out giving additional particulars.

In its personal assertion on the dialog, the Kremlin stated that Putin “burdened that Russia is dedicated to fulfilling its obligations to make sure uninterrupted supply of Russian fertilizers to Brazilian farmers.”

The assertion added that Putin had requested to “re-engineer the free commerce of meals merchandise and fertilizers that collapsed resulting from Western sanctions” in opposition to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

01:14 am: Dying toll from Russian strike rises to 16 The pinnacle of emergency providers stated early Tuesday {that a} Russian missile strike on a crowded shopping center within the central Ukrainian metropolis of Kremenchug killed at the least 16 folks, sparking worldwide outrage. .

“Up to now, we all know that 16 have been killed and 59 wounded, 25 of whom are in hospital. Info is being up to date,” Criminal stated on Telegram.

(France 24 with AFP, The Related Press and Reuters)