Dwell: Russian missiles “destroy” Ukraine’s Dnipro airport

Ukrainian officers stated Russian forces fired missiles at Ukraine’s Luhansk and Dnipro areas on Sunday, fully destroying an airport and probably inflicting casualties. Observe our dwell weblog beneath for the newest developments. All instances are in Paris [GMT + 2].

4:31 p.m.: Biden, Modi to fulfill after India’s nearly “shaky” response to Ukraine US President Joe Biden will meet round Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, weeks after Biden stated India was “shaky” in its response to the invasion of Ukraine. .

Biden’s spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, stated in an announcement Sunday that Biden will use the talks to proceed “shut consultations on the results of Russia’s brutal warfare in opposition to Ukraine and mitigate its destabilizing influence on international meals provides and commodity markets.”

India has thus far refused to affix the voices condemning Moscow within the United Nations Basic Meeting, whereas saying it’s deeply disturbed by the alleged killing of civilians by Russian forces within the city of Bucha, Ukraine.

Based on consultants, Russia is the most important provider of foremost weapons to India, and India is Russia’s largest buyer.

4:15 p.m.: Russia applies new warfare techniques: Sunday’s assault on Ukraine’s Dnipro airport is a part of Russia’s new warfare techniques, France 24 overseas affairs editor Rob Parsons explains within the report beneath, additionally noting that Moscow’s current appointment of Alexander Dvornikov as commander New to the warfare confirms Russia’s place. Ambitions to focus management.

Russia’s new warfare technique

Greater than 1,200 our bodies have been discovered within the Kyiv area, Ukrainian Prosecutor Basic Irina Venediktova informed Britain's Sky Information on Sunday "We've now, only for this morning, only one,222 lifeless within the Kyiv area. ".

3:40 p.m.: 2,200 Ukrainian males arrested for making an attempt to depart the nation Ukraine’s border guard company stated some 2,200 fighting-age Ukrainians have thus far been arrested whereas making an attempt to depart the nation in violation of martial legislation.

On Sunday, the company stated a few of them used false paperwork and others tried to bribe border guards to get overseas. She stated some have been discovered lifeless whereas making an attempt to cross the Carpathian Mountains in unhealthy climate, with out specifying the quantity.

Underneath martial legislation, Ukrainian males between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the nation till they are often referred to as as much as combat.

It has destroyed the airport itself, in addition to the neighboring infrastructure. The missiles are flying and flying, stated Valentin Reznichenko, governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk area.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk, an japanese area bordering Russia, earlier wrote on Telegram {that a} college and a high-rise condominium constructing had been bombed within the metropolis of Severodonetsk. “Luckily, there have been no accidents,” Gaidai stated.