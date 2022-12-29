Dwell: Ukraine proclaims ‘large’ Russian missile assault

Ukraine was hit by “large” Russian missile strikes throughout the nation on Thursday, together with within the capital, Kyiv, the navy stated. Comply with the France 24 reside weblog for the newest developments, all occasions in Paris time (GMT +1).

8:59 am: 90% of Lviv with out electrical energy after strikes Many of the western Ukrainian metropolis of Lviv was left with out electrical energy after contemporary Russian missile strikes Thursday morning, the town’s mayor stated.

“90 p.c of the town is with out electrical energy,” Andrej Sadovyi stated on social media, additionally warning of attainable water cuts. “We’re ready for extra info from vitality consultants. Trams and trolleybuses don’t function within the metropolis.”

8:32 a.m.: Mayors of three Ukrainian cities report Russian missile strikes The mayors of the jap metropolis of Kharkiv, the capital Kyiv, and the western metropolis of Lviv reported Thursday that Russian missiles struck cities, inflicting a sequence of explosions.

Ihor Terekov from Kharkiv stated officers had clarified what was hit and if there have been any, whereas Volodymyr Klitschko from Kyiv warned there could be an influence outage there and instructed residents to cost their telephones.

7:51 am: Russia’s Gazprom stated it’s going to ship 42.4 million cubic meters of gasoline to Europe through Ukraine on Thursday Russia’s Gazprom stated it’s going to ship 42.4 million cubic meters of gasoline to Europe through Ukraine on Thursday, the same quantity to what was reported within the final days.

7:23 a.m.: Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Kyiv amid Russian missile assault Ukraine reported a brand new Russian missile assault Thursday morning as explosions had been heard in a number of cities that authorities stated got here from air protection programs that shot down incoming missiles.

An adviser to the presidential workplace Oleksiy Aristovich wrote on Fb that greater than 100 missiles had been coming in waves and air raid alerts could possibly be heard throughout the nation.

5:25 am: Russia’s Lavrov rejected Zelensky’s “peace formulation,” Overseas Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying Thursday by RIA information company.

Reuters