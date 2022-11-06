Dying toll rises after aircraft crash in Tanzania’s Lake Victoria

The demise toll in Sunday’s aircraft crash in Tanzania’s Lake Victoria has jumped to 19, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa stated, after a Precision Airways flight carrying dozens of passengers sank in water because it approached the northwestern metropolis of Bukoba.

“All Tanzanians are with you to mourn the 19 individuals who died throughout this accident,” Majaliwa advised the viewers after arriving at Bukoba airport, the place the aircraft was as a result of land from the Malian capital Dar es Salaam.

Provincial authorities and the airline stated earlier that 26 of the 43 survivors on board flight PW 494 have been taken to security and brought to hospital within the lakeside metropolis in Kagera district.

A regional official stated it was not instantly clear if among the many 19 victims have been rescuers who drowned, or if the 48-seat aircraft had extra folks on board than beforehand reported.

“We’re persevering with to analyze, and there’s a risk that two individuals who weren’t on the ship however who died throughout the rescue effort,” stated Kagera regional commissioner Albert Chalamela.

Precision Air, a publicly traded firm that’s Tanzania’s largest personal airline, stated it has despatched rescue staff to the scene.

“An investigation group consisting of technical workers from Precision Air and the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) has additionally left to hitch the rescue group on the bottom,” the corporate stated in an announcement.

“Precision Air sincerely understands the priority about confirmed data and can subsequently make each effort to launch additional particulars,” the corporate stated.

It stated the aircraft was an ATR 42-500, manufactured by the French-Italian firm ATR primarily based in Toulouse.

Video footage broadcast by native media confirmed the aircraft largely submerged as rescuers, together with fishermen, waded into the water to get folks to security.

Emergency staff tried to elevate the aircraft out of the water utilizing ropes, with the assistance of cranes as residents additionally sought assist.

President Samia Solo Hassan expressed her condolences to these affected by the accident.

“Let’s proceed to be calm whereas the rescue operation continues and we pray to God to assist us,” she stated on Twitter.

The Chairperson of the African Union Fee Moussa Faki Mahamat supplied his condolences, in addition to the Secretary-Common of the East African Regional Bloc, Peter Matuki.

“Our ideas and prayers are with the households of the passengers of the aircraft that crashed into Lake Victoria, and our full solidarity with the federal government and folks of #Tanzania,” Faki wrote on Twitter.

Our ideas and prayers are with the households of the passengers of the aircraft that crashed into Lake Victoria, and our full solidarity with the federal government and folks of #Tanzania," Faki wrote on Twitter.

"The East African Neighborhood joins and sends our condolences to Mama Samia Solo Hassan and the households and associates of all these affected by the Precision Air crash," Matuki stated, additionally on Twitter.

Precision Air, which is partly owned by Kenya Airways, was established in 1993 and operates home and regional flights in addition to personal constitution flights to fashionable vacationer locations resembling Serengeti Nationwide Park and the Zanzibar Archipelago.

The accident comes 5 years after 11 folks died when a aircraft belonging to the Coastal Aviation safari firm crashed in northern Tanzania.

In March 2019, an Ethiopian Airways aircraft from Addis Ababa to Nairobi sank six minutes after taking off in a subject southeast of the Ethiopian capital, killing all 157 folks on board.

In 2007, a Kenya Airways flight from the Ivory Coast metropolis of Abidjan to the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, crashed right into a swamp after takeoff, killing all 114 passengers on board.

In 2000, one other Kenya Airways flight from Abidjan to Nairobi crashed into the Atlantic minutes after takeoff, killing 169 folks whereas 10 survived.

