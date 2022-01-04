Eccentric French twins die of Covid-19 after refusing vaccine

Two French twin brothers who became the faces of a famous 1980s science TV show before gaining notoriety for their cosmetic surgery have died within a week in a row of Covid-19 after refusing vaccination, friends and family said.

The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday night by his lawyer Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent.

He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff died at a Paris hospital, also by Covid, the lawyer confirmed.

Immediately recognized in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have participated in the creation of Bitcoin.

“We were very early involved in the birth of the cryptocurrency,” Grichka told French television program Non-Stop People in June, with their claim largely based on their friendship with Japanese mathematicians behind the currency.

The brothers became well-known in international cryptocurrency circles and the subject of ridicule, much thanks to an online meme and conspiracy theory that they controlled the markets.

Igor announced earlier this year that they planned to launch their own currency, “Exocoin”.

Anti-Wax?

None of the brothers had been vaccinated against Covid-19, their friend Luc Ferry, a former education minister, said last week.

Ferry told Le Parisien that he had asked them both to get vaccinated “countless times”, but they refused because they were “very sporty, without a gram of fat”.

“Grichka, like Igor, was not an anti-waxer. He was anti-wax for himself,” Ferry said, confirming that both had received Covid. “I told them it was grotesque, they were crazy!”

In an interview in early December, they questioned the new generation of mRNA messenger vaccine developed by, among others, BioNtech / Pfizer, despite their approval by health authorities.

France is currently facing another major wave of Covid-19 infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant, with hospitals warning that intensive care units are overwhelmed with mostly unvaccinated patients.

Plastic surgery

The identical twins became famous as the heartbreaking presenters of the successful program “Temps X” from the 1980s on the country’s TF1 channel and then created careers as amateurs and often controversial science writers afterwards.

Born of a father of Russian origin, a painter and an Austrian aristocratic mother, they grew up in a castle in southwestern France.

“At the age of 11, we underwent tests that showed we were part of the 0.01 percent of the population with an IQ of more than 190,” Grichka once claimed, feeding the twins’ mystery as insanely intelligent.

Critics would accuse them of plagiarizing the work of others and of promoting pseudoscience in their subsequent publications and media interviews.

Igor married aristocratic French women several times and had six children, while Gricha remained single, one of the few differences between the two men who often ended each other’s sentences during interviews.

In their later years, their appearance, social lifestyle, and legal problems stemming from their attempts to relaunch “Temps X” kept them in the public eye.

They were facing charges of defrauding a millionaire with mental health problems of several hundred thousand euros – accusations which they denied.

They also denied that they had undergone plastic surgery to explain their transformed appearance, but admitted that they had undergone “experimentation” that gave them their extremely high cheekbones, as well as large lips and pronounced chins.

“We are proud to have faces like aliens,” they said in 2010.

