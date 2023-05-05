Ed Sheeran cleared of plagiarism in lawsuit over Marvin Gaye classic ‘Let’s Get It On’

A federal jury in New York has ruled in favor of British singer Ed Sheeran in a copyright case that accused him of copying parts of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get it On” for his hit song “Thinking Out Loud”. Sheeran had threatened to quit music if he lost the case, but after the verdict was announced, he joked that he would not have to retire from his day job. The two-week trial included Sheeran’s performance in the courtroom and claims that he often played both songs together in concerts. Sheeran’s co-writer, Amy Wadge, testified on his behalf, and Gaye’s daughter, the plaintiff in the case, said she was relieved the trial was over and that Sheeran approached her after the verdict.