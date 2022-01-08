Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after renouncing nationality, family expects arrival in Paris today

Egyptian authorities have released Egyptian-Palestinian rights activist Ramy Shaath from more than 900 days of detention after forcing him to renounce his Egyptian citizenship, his family said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said that Shaath, who was a member of several secular political groups in Egypt and one of the founders of Egypt’s pro-Palestinian BDS movement, was released on the evening of January 6 and handed over to a representative of the Palestinian Authority in Cairo. before flying to Jordan.

He was now on his way to France, home to his French wife, it added.

“We, the family of Palestinian-Egyptian rights activist Ramy Shaath, are relieved and overjoyed to announce that Ramy is free after more than 900 days of arbitrary detention and forced segregation.”

Full statement from Ramy’s family here: https://t.co/QkAt6gzj4H pic.twitter.com/czgllwFliN

– Céline Lebrun Shaath (@CelineLST) January 8, 2022

There was no immediate comment from Egyptian authorities on his release.

“While we are pleased that the Egyptian authorities heard our call for freedom, we regret that they forced Ramy to renounce his Egyptian citizenship as a condition of his release, which should have been unconditional,” the family said in a statement.

“No one should have to choose between his freedom and his citizenship.”

Shaath was arrested in Egypt in June 2019 and detained along with other activists on charges of aiding a terrorist group.

(REUTERS)