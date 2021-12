Egypt imprisons a prominent revolutionary activist for five years

A Cairo court sentenced Egyptian revolutionary activist Alaa Abdel Fattah to five years in prison for spreading “false news”.

Human rights groups criticized the trial as a “sham”. Furthermore, protests against crime in Goma turned deadly.

Congolese police fired tear gas and live ammunition as civilians set up roadblocks and burned tires.

And our reporters in Ivory Coast meet a comedian determined to use humor to break stereotypes. He pokes fun at the cliches about his famous hometown, Abobo.