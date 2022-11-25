WORLD NEWS

Egypt is struggling to fight the scourge of violence towards girls

By hanad

Related Posts

China’s iPhone Metropolis is beneath Covid lockdown…

British nurses are on strike for 2 days in December over a…

/ Exhibits / Focus 05:41 FOCUS © France 24 Egyptian society is step by step altering: girls are extra educated than earlier than and are beginning to defend their rights. Little by little, all of the residents turned conscious of the extent of the issue. A current feminine homicide acquired unprecedented media protection: TV presenter Shaima Gamal was murdered by her husband, a well-known choose. He was sentenced to loss of life for killing his spouse, who spoke out towards home violence in a message on social media a couple of days earlier than her loss of life.

hanad 9168 posts
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More