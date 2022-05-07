Egypt says a number of troopers have been killed defending a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal

At the least 11 Egyptian troopers, together with an officer, have been killed right now, Saturday, in an assault by militants concentrating on a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal, the military introduced.

It mentioned in an announcement that not less than 5 different troopers have been wounded within the assault, one of many deadliest assaults in opposition to Egyptian safety forces in recent times. The assertion added that the forces are pursuing the militants in an remoted space within the northern Sinai Peninsula. It didn’t give additional particulars or the precise location of the assault. Two North Sinai residents mentioned the assault passed off within the city of Qantara in Ismailia governorate, which stretches east from the Suez Canal.

The militants ambushed forces guarding the pumping facility, earlier than fleeing into the desert in North Sinai, based on residents who spoke on situation of anonymity for his or her security, and no group has claimed duty for Saturday’s assault. A pipeline within the North Sinai city of Bir al-Abed, inflicting a hearth, however no casualties.

Egypt is preventing an Islamic State-led insurgency within the Sinai that intensified after the military ousted an elected however divisive Islamist president in 2013. The militants have carried out dozens of assaults, primarily concentrating on safety forces and Christians. The military claimed that the rebels had suffered heavy losses in latest months because the safety forces, with the assistance of armed tribesmen, intensified their efforts to eradicate them.

The tempo of militant assaults in the principle theater of operations in Sinai and elsewhere has slowed significantly since February 2018, when the army launched a large-scale operation within the Sinai, elements of the Nile delta and deserts alongside the nation’s western border with Libya. The battle in opposition to militants within the Sinai has largely taken place out of the general public eye, with journalists, non-residents, and out of doors observers banned from getting into the realm. Battle has additionally remained at a distance from the vacationer resorts on the southern tip of the peninsula.

(AFP)