Egypt, with striker Mo Salah in the lead role, takes on powerful Nigeria

Two of Africa’s best national teams go head-to-head in the Africa Cup of Nations when Nigeria take on Egypt, led by arguably the best striker playing today, Liverpool’s Mo Salah. Follow the events on FRANCE 24’s live blog.

Nigeria has historically been one of the best teams in African football – in 1994, the top five came in the FIFA rankings, the highest position ever reached by an African team. They have won CAN three times – most recently in 2013 – and came third in the most recent tournament in 2019.

Egypt have won records in CAN seven times, most recently in 2010. They were generally favored to take the trophy in 2019 due to Liverpool striker Mo Salah’s powerful presence – but crashed in the last 16 in a 1-0 loss to South Africa.

See FRANCE 24’s live blog to see how the match develops: