Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah breaks his starvation strike

The household of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah mentioned on Tuesday that that they had obtained a letter from him stating that he had ended his starvation strike.

The household mentioned in a press release that Abdel-Fattah’s mom, Laila Soueif, obtained a brief be aware in her son’s handwriting by way of jail authorities. The letter is dated Monday. In it, he asks her to come back for her month-to-month go to to him in jail on Thursday.

“I broke my strike. I’ll clarify all the pieces on Thursday.”

The household has not seen Abdel Fattah since their final scheduled go to a month in the past and has not been supplied with details about his situation. Within the be aware, Abdel-Fattah requested his mom to convey him a cake in celebration of his forty-first birthday, which falls on Friday. Conferences happen behind a glass partition, and normally final about 20 minutes.

“It’s clear from the letter that his psychological situation is ‘good,'” Soueif advised the Related Press, referring to her son’s reference to his birthday. “However I can’t be reassured till I see him.”

Fears had been mounting for Abdel-Fattah’s life since he stopped consuming all meals, then stopped ingesting water on November 6, escalating his months-long partial starvation strike to press for his launch. The timing of his strike coincided with Egypt’s internet hosting of the Worldwide Local weather Summit to attract consideration to his case and that of different political prisoners. He started his partial starvation strike on April 2, after which he consumed solely 100 energy a day.

The information comes a day after the well-known dissident introduced the top of his water strike on Monday by way of an analogous handwritten letter delivered to the household.

The jail authorities began a medical intervention on Abdel-Fattah final Thursday, however the authorities didn’t present particulars in regards to the nature of the medical intervention, which raised fears amongst relations that he was subjected to force-feeding.

“I really feel cautious reduction now realizing that not less than he isn’t on starvation strike, however my coronary heart is not going to relaxation till Thursday,” his sister Mona Seif mentioned within the household assertion.

Abdel Fattah’s starvation strike drew consideration to Egypt’s extreme repression of political expression and activism. Since 2013, the federal government of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has cracked down on dissidents and critics, imprisoning 1000’s and banning just about all protests.

Abdel Fattah is one in all Egypt’s most distinguished pro-democracy activists who has spent many of the previous decade in jail. He’s presently serving a five-year jail sentence on prices associated to sharing a publish on Fb. He rose to prominence through the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings – often called the Arab Spring – that swept the Center East. In Egypt, the rebellion toppled longtime autocratic President Hosni Mubarak.

