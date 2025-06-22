Eight Killed in Brazil Hot Air Balloon Tragedy

At least eight individuals lost their lives after a hot-air balloon carrying 21 passengers, including the pilot, crashed in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, according to state officials.

“Eight fatalities and 13 survivors,” stated Governor Jorginho Mello on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Footage captured by onlookers and broadcast on Brazilian television showed the moment the balloon caught fire above the coastal town of Praia Grande. The weather was clear.

Watch: Emergency services working at the crash site

The basket carrying the passengers fell dozens of meters to the ground engulfed in flames.

“We still have no details” regarding the condition of the survivors, a spokesperson for Santa Catarina firefighters informed AFP.

Praia Grande, located on the Atlantic coast, is a well-known spot for hot-air ballooning in Brazil.

The survivors are receiving medical treatment in local hospitals, according to firefighters.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the tragedy.

“I want to express my condolences to the families of the victims,” Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva remarked in a statement.

According to the pilot, the fire was ignited by a blowtorch in the basket, Tiago Luiz Lemos, a local police official in Praia Grande, reported to media outlets.

The pilot attempted to land the balloon immediately after the fire broke out, “and as it neared the ground, he instructed the passengers to jump from the basket. However, some were unable to do so, and the fire intensified,” the official added.

One witness recounted to the Razão newspaper that he saw “two people falling, engulfed in flames, as the basket broke away and the balloon descended.”

This incident marks the second deadly balloon accident in Brazil within just a few days.

Only a week earlier, a woman died during a hot-air balloon excursion in the southeastern São Paulo state.