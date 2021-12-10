Eighty years after Pearl Harbor, survivors of Japanese internment camps recall the ordeal

After Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, the United States forcibly displaced 120,000 people of Japanese descent to ten internment camps in the western United States. Eight decades later, our correspondents met with survivors, who reflected on their ordeal.

The surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which took place on December 7, 1941, is undoubtedly one of the most famous battles in recent history. Almost 2,500 Americans died. The next day, the United States declared war on Japan, an ally of Nazi Germany, and entered World War II.

But what happened that day also had ramifications for tens of thousands of people of Japanese descent living in the United States. Suddenly, they were seen as enemies. Two months later, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the imprisonment of all persons of Japanese origin suspected of being traitors. In the end, about 120,000 were deported to “relocation centers.” Entire families were locked behind barbed wire for up to three years.

National security was given as the motive for the policy, although it violated the constitutional rights of detainees. Although they were prisoners, those inside did their best to lead a normal life, opening markets and educating their children.

The detainees are estimated to have lost about $ 400 million during their incarceration. Some 40 years later, Congress approved payments of $ 20,000 for each living person who was detained.

Our correspondents Valérie Defert, Pierrick Leurent, and Ryan Thompson went to meet the survivors of this painful chapter in American history.