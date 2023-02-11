Eire beat reigning champions France 32-19 within the Six Nations Traditional match

Eire confirmed their standing because the primary group on the earth as they beat defending champions France 32-19 on Saturday in a effective Six Nations sport that lived as much as their billing, with spectacular tries and uncompromising high quality.

It was the primary time within the historical past of the 5 and 6 Nations that the 2 highest ranked groups on the earth had gone head-to-head, however Eire appeared outclassed for many of the sport as they ended France’s 14-match unbeaten run and in addition completed off a treble of tourists. Match profitable run in opposition to Eire.

Anybody who doubts Eire’s declare to being the most effective group on the earth, on the again of their victory in New Zealand final yr, will wrestle to make argument after one other efficiency that confirmed a formidable mixture of attacking pace, depth, whole dedication and dedication. organized defence.

“It was an enormous sport and it was proper for me to be this fashion,” mentioned Eire supervisor Andy Farrell. “We could be extremely pleased with him. The preventing we confirmed was superb at instances.

“The spirit was nice, we performed some good issues within the first half and perhaps we must always have gotten just a few extra factors. It wasn’t grasping as a result of we obtained an additional level. France are a world class group and really harmful however we anticipate to play right here to exit, carry out and win.”

Eire had been on high first with a intelligent attempt to full-back Hugo Keenan however the guests responded in traditional French fashion. After a move fell dwelling on the twenty second, France appeared in peril however rallied and charged ahead on a dramatic counter-attack that ended with Damien Benaud scoring.

Eire regained the lead with a unprecedented end by James Lowe. Figuring out he was about to be tackled by Penaud, the winger jumped time and again, all of the whereas reaching with one hand to someway press the ball into the road.

Pressured to again France, Uini Atonio was considerably lucky to flee the pink for a high-kick, and Eire instantly capitalized because the set compelled Andrew Porter, incomes his fiftieth cap, over the road.

Eire appeared poised for fourth with Mac Hansen practically on the road just for scrumhalf Antoine Dupont to point out unimaginable power to wrestle him away.

It was typical of France’s dedicated protection and so they stayed in contact with three Thomas Ramos penalties, though Johnny Sexton slotted dwelling a penalty to make it 22-16 after among the best 40 minutes the competitors had seen for years.

A penalty by substitute flyhalf Ross Byrne and a objective from Ramos made it 25-19 with 20 minutes left however though France had extra possession they struggled to create scoring probabilities in opposition to the spectacular Irish defence.

Then Eire pressed once more, with a relentless attacking streak that got here to an finish after 19 phases with man of the match quantity eight, Kailan Dorris delivering a effective offload to Gary Ringrose to assert his fourth bonus level.

France coach Fabien Galthe mentioned: “We had been overwhelmed by the vital moments. We had been shut for a very long time however we could not shut that hole and the Irish managed to maintain us in our half.

“We’ve to confess that the most effective group received and this match will give us so much to research and make us bold.”

Eire expects to attain third place when it visits Italy in two weeks, whereas France hosts Scotland.

(Reuters)