Eleven Iraqi soldiers were killed during the night’s attack on the army base by the IS group

Eleven Iraqi soldiers were killed in an overnight attack by the Islamic State group on their base in the eastern province of Diyala, a military source and provincial governor said on Friday.

“Eleven soldiers … have been killed in an attack by the Islamic State … targeting an army base,” said a senior military official based in Diyala, on condition of anonymity.

The attack took place “around 02:30 (2330 GMT) against a base in the Hawi al-Azim area”, the source added.

Diyala province governor Muthanna al-Tamimi confirmed the death toll, according to the Iraqi news agency.

But he also attacked the Iraqi army, claiming that they were arrested unprepared.

“The main reason (for this attack) is the negligence on the part of the soldiers, because the base is fortified,” he said.

“There is a thermal imager, night-vision goggles and a concrete watchtower.”

The IS group took over large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014 and declared itself a new “caliphate” for Muslims.

Iraq declared that IS had been defeated in December 2017, but a low-level uprising of the extremist Sunni group has continued in the country and flared up at various points.

The jihadists claimed bombing a market in the city of Sadr, a Shiite suburb of the capital Baghdad, which killed dozens of people in July last year.

A UN report last year estimated that about 10,000 IS fighters remained active in Iraq and Syria.

(AFP)