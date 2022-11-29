Elon Musk feuds with Apple over Twitter advertisements

Elon Musk accused Apple of threatening to dam Twitter Inc from its App Retailer with out explaining why in a sequence of tweets on Monday that additionally mentioned the iPhone maker had stopped promoting on the social media platform.

The billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla mentioned Apple is pressuring Twitter over content material moderation calls for.

The motion, which has not been confirmed by Apple, wouldn’t be uncommon because the firm has routinely enforced its guidelines and beforehand eliminated apps like Gab and Parler.

Each corporations mentioned on the time that Apple introduced again Parler, which is well-liked with US conservatives, in 2021 after the app up to date its content material and moderation practices.

Musk, who took Twitter personal for $44 billion final month, mentioned in a tweet: “Apple has principally stopped promoting on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?”

He later tagged Apple CEO Tim Cook dinner’s Twitter account in one other tweet, asking, “What is going on on right here?”

Apple didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

“It wasn’t clear to me how internally this concept had gone down the Apple meals chain and with out understanding it, it isn’t clear how severely I might take any of this,” mentioned Randall Baker, a professor on the College of Chicago Regulation Faculty. .

The world’s most useful firm spent an estimated $131,600 on Twitter advertisements between November 10 and November 16, down from $220,800 between October 16 and October 22, every week earlier than Musk closed the Twitter deal, in accordance with advert measurement agency Pathmatics. .

The Washington Submit, citing an inner Twitter doc, reported that within the first quarter of 2022, Apple was the primary advertiser on Twitter, spending $48 million and accounting for greater than 4% of whole income for the interval.

Twitter didn’t instantly reply to a Reuters request for touch upon the report.

Among the many record of complaints Musk tweeted was the as much as 30% charges Apple fees builders for in-app purchases, with Musk posting a observe suggesting he was prepared to “go” with Apple reasonably than pay a fee.

The charge has drawn criticism and lawsuits from corporations equivalent to Epic Video games, the maker of “Fortnite,” whereas drawing the scrutiny of regulators globally.

The fee may weigh closely on Musk’s makes an attempt to extend Twitter’s subscription income, partially to make up for advertiser exodus over content material moderation considerations.

Corporations from Common Mills Inc to luxurious automaker Audi of America have stopped or paused promoting on Twitter because the acquisition, and Musk mentioned earlier this month that the corporate has seen a “huge” drop in income.

Advert gross sales account for about 90% of Twitter’s income.

The self-described tyranny of free speech, whose firm prior to now few days has restored a number of Twitter accounts together with that of former US President Donald Trump, blamed activist teams for placing strain on advertisers.

Ben Bajarin, head of client applied sciences at analysis agency Artistic Methods, mentioned Musk most likely reads lots into a daily course of Apple goes by in app evaluation.

“App evaluation by Apple is in no way excellent and a continually irritating course of for builders, however from what I hear it is a two-way dialog,” he mentioned.

(Reuters)