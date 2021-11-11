Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches four astronauts in flight to the ISS

NASA and SpaceX, Elon Musk’s private rocket company, launched four more astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station late Wednesday, including a veteran spacewalker and two younger crewmates chosen to join the NASA’s upcoming lunar missions.

The SpaceX-built launch vehicle, consisting of a Crew Dragon capsule atop a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, soared into the night sky from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida as its nine Merlin engines came to life around 9 pm (0200 GMT Thursday).

The takeoff of the Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance by the crew, was broadcast live from Cape Canaveral on NASA television. Intermittent rain and clouds over the Cape earlier in the day had cast doubt on launch prospects, but the weather cleared enough for flight time, NASA said.

Live video footage from NASA showed the four crew members tethered to the pressurized cockpit of their gleaming white SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, in their black and white helmeted flight suits in the final minutes before launch.

The three American astronauts and their European Space Agency crewmate were due to reach the space station, orbiting about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth, on Thursday night after a roughly 22-hour flight.

The flight marks the third “operational” space station crew sent into orbit aboard a Dragon capsule since NASA and SpaceX teamed up to resume space launches from US soil last year after a nine-year hiatus at end of the US space shuttle program in 2011.

“Crew 3” includes two members of the latest generation of NASA astronauts: Raja Chari, 44, a US Air Force fighter jet and test pilot who serves as the mission commander. , and Mission Specialist Kayla Barron, 34, a US Navy submarine officer and nuclear engineer.

The team’s designated pilot and second-in-command is veteran astronaut Tom Marshburn, 61, a physician and former NASA flight surgeon who has logged two pre-space station flights and four spacewalks. Rounding out the crew is European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer, 51, from Germany, a materials science engineer.

Chari, Barron, and Maurer were making their spaceflight debuts with Wednesday’s launch, becoming humans 599, 600, and 601 in space.

Both Chari and Barron are also among the first group of 18 astronauts selected for NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions, which aim to return humans to the moon by the end of this decade, more than half a century after the Apollo lunar program ended. .

NASA-SpaceX Partnership

It’s the fourth crewed flight overall in 17 months under NASA’s public-private partnership with SpaceX, the rocket company founded in 2002 by Musk, the billionaire CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc.

The first was a two-astronaut test trip to the space station in May 2020, followed by the first operational NASA-SpaceX “Crew 1” in November of that year.

“Crew 2” was launched to the space station in April this year, and just returned safely to Earth on Monday night with a landfall that tops a record 199 days in orbit.

The latest mission also follows a series of recent high-profile astro-touring flights, including SpaceX’s September launch of “Inspiration 4,” the first fully civilian crew sent into orbit without a professional astronaut on board.

Earlier this month, 90-year-old actor William Shatner, famous for playing Captain James T. Kirk on the 1960s original television series “Star Trek,” made headlines aboard a rocket launched by billionaire Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin to become the oldest. person to fly in space.

The “Crew 3” team, upon arrival at the space station, will be greeted aboard the orbital laboratory by its three current occupants: two cosmonauts from Russia and Belarus and an American astronaut who shared a Soyuz flight to orbit with them earlier this year. anus.

(REUTERS)