Email Raises Concerns About Chinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai’s Fate

The head of women’s tennis has questioned an email posted in Chinese media allegedly from tennis star Peng Shuai, saying it “only raises my concerns regarding her safety.”

WTA president Steve Simon said in a statement that he “had a hard time believing” the email was written by Peng, who has not been heard from since she alleged two weeks ago that a powerful Chinese politician had sexually assaulted her.

Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, alleged on Twitter-like Weibo earlier this month that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli had “forced” her to have sex during a long-term intermittent relationship.

The claims were quickly deleted from social media and she has not been seen since, raising growing concern for her well-being.

However, the state CGTN posted a screenshot on Twitter of what it said was an email written by Peng to Simon and other WTA officials.

In the email, Peng allegedly claims that her previous allegations of sexual abuse “are not true” and says that she is “resting at home and everything is fine.”

But doubts were quickly raised about the language used in Peng’s alleged email, which Twitter users noted had a visible cursor in the screenshot posted by CGTN.

Simon said he was struggling to believe it was authentic.

“The statement released today by Chinese state media on Peng Shuai only raises my concerns regarding his safety and whereabouts,” Simon wrote in a statement.

“I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is attributed to him,” he added.

He said that he had been repeatedly trying to communicate with her through numerous forms of communication, without success.

He asked for “independent and verifiable proof that she is safe.”

‘Incredible courage’

“Peng Shuai showed incredible courage in describing an accusation of sexual assault against a former senior Chinese government official,” Simon said.

“Your complaint of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship.

“The voices of women must be heard and respected, not censored or imposed.”

China has been silent on growing concern for the tennis star, whose remarks marked the first time her fledgling #MeToo movement has struck at the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

But Beijing has previously faced allegations of use of forced confessions in state media, and British regulators revoked CGTN’s license for failing to abide by fairness and privacy rules.

William Nee of the advocacy group Chinese Human Rights Defenders said Peng’s statement “should not be taken at face value.”

“The Chinese government has a long history of arbitrarily detaining people involved in controversial cases, controlling their ability to speak freely and forcing them to give forced statements,” it said in a statement.

Nee asked Beijing to prove that she has not been detained.

‘Power of the state’

Mareike Ohlberg of the German Marshall Fund wrote on Twitter that these types of messages “are not intended to convince people, but to intimidate and demonstrate the power of the state.”

The message from Beijing is clearly: “‘We are telling you that she is fine, and who are you to say otherwise?'” He wrote.

Details of Peng’s allegations remain erased from China’s internet.

On November 2, Peng wrote on social media that Zhang, who is in her 70s, “forced” her to have sex and said they had an on-and-off relationship that lasted for several years.

However, the post appeared to have been quickly removed, prompting swift accusations from Beijing critics of online censorship.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Wednesday she was “shocked” by the case, and Novak Djokovic and many other players in recent days said they were deeply concerned for her.

American player Jessica Pegula tweeted Thursday that she hoped the WTA “will continue to show what we stand for as players.”

“I hope that more people, not just tennis players, will shed some light on this deeply troubling situation,” he wrote.

China’s national tennis association has not responded to AFP’s requests for comment.

