Emmanuel Macron presents priorities to the European Parliament

French President Emmanuel Macron will speak in the European Parliament on Wednesday, just months before he is expected to run for a second term. France currently holds the EU’s rotating six-month presidency.

Macron is expected to address the minimum wage, the climate crisis and Europe’s “unique” role as a guarantor of global stability amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to a top aide.

The speech will also serve to mill Macron’s international credentials as he faces re-election in April.

Since the 2017 election, the French president has positioned himself as a pro-European leader in contrast to the nationalist populist leanings of some of his political opponents.

Macron will have lunch with the new Speaker of Parliament – Maltese Conservative Roberta Metsola, who was elected on Tuesday – before holding a press conference.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will not be present when she recently came in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

