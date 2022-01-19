WORLD NEWS

Emmanuel Macron presents priorities to the European Parliament

By hanad
3

French President Emmanuel Macron will speak in the European Parliament on Wednesday, just months before he is expected to run for a second term. France currently holds the EU’s rotating six-month presidency.

Macron is expected to address the minimum wage, the climate crisis and Europe’s “unique” role as a guarantor of global stability amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to a top aide.

The speech will also serve to mill Macron’s international credentials as he faces re-election in April.

Related Posts

Blinken arrives in Ukraine to show solidarity as fears of…

Hong Kong Democrat activist Edward Leung has been released…

Since the 2017 election, the French president has positioned himself as a pro-European leader in contrast to the nationalist populist leanings of some of his political opponents.

Macron will have lunch with the new Speaker of Parliament – Maltese Conservative Roberta Metsola, who was elected on Tuesday – before holding a press conference.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will not be present when she recently came in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

( Jowharwith AFP)

hanad 6823 posts
You might also like More from author