English Local Elections Result in ‘Tough’ Night for Tories as they Face Significant Losses.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives faced a negative outcome in local elections, with early results indicating that voters are punishing his party for political scandals, slow economic growth, and high inflation. Mid-term elections are typically challenging for governing parties, but the council results in England are the biggest and potentially final test of voter sentiment prior to the next general election in 2024.

The early results revealed that the Conservative Party had a net loss of 144 seats on local councils that were up for re-election, while the main opposition Labour Party gained 96 seats hoping for hundreds of seats in a mid-term vote. The Liberal Democrats netted a gain of 40 seats. The more than 8,000 council seats in 230 local government authorities responsible for providing public services such as bin collections and schools will be decided by the election results.

Conservative junior transport minister Huw Merriman admits it had been a “difficult night and it may get more difficult,” while Britain’s best-known pollster, John Curtice, predicts that based on the results so far, the Conservatives could face a net loss of approximately 1,000 seats, in line with the party’s most pessimistic forecast.

The Conservatives have tried to restore credibility, having changed prime ministers three times in the past year after Boris Johnson’s ousting partly over parties held in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns. Liz Truss was brought down following a gamble on tax cuts that shattered Britain’s reputation for financial stability. Labour was making gains in some areas that backed leaving the European Union in the 2016 Brexit referendum, where it needs to win to get a majority in the next general election.

Sunak’s party lost control of five councils, including Brentwood, Tamworth, North Leicestershire, Hertsmere, and East Lindsey. Meanwhile, Labour won control of Plymouth and Stoke-on-Trent councils, two key battleground areas significant to the party’s chances of winning the next general election.

A full picture of the state of the parties will not be clear until later on Friday when most councils will announce their results. Opposition politicians and political analysts thought the Conservative Party exaggerated that they could lose about 1,000 seats, so they could claim the party had performed better than expected when the results are announced. In 2019, the Conservatives lost most of the local election seats contested, losing more than 1,300 seats shortly before then-prime minister Theresa May was forced to resign.

(Reuters)