English-speaking separatists release thirty abducted women in Cameroon.

According to a government official, 30 elderly women who were kidnapped by separatists in Cameroon’s anglophone region have been released after being held for a week for protesting against imposed taxes.

Denis Omgba Bomba, the head of the communication ministry’s National Media Observatory stated that the women were released on May 23rd, three days after their abduction from the mostly English-speaking Northwest region.

Earlier reports indicated that the “elderly” women were abducted by heavily-armed terrorists who also severely tortured them.

Although one woman had a broken leg, Bomba refused to disclose further details on their conditions. Initially, around 50 women were taken but later released on the same day, whereas the rest were kidnapped the following morning.

The women had protested against the monthly taxes demanded by the insurgents which were reportedly 10,000 CFA francs ($17) for men and 5,000 for women.

The separatists have stated that they use the taxes to finance their “war effort for independence” to establish an independent homeland for the English-speaking minority.

The conflict has resulted in more than 6,000 deaths and over a million people being displaced.

The separatists and government forces have both been accused of atrocities in the fighting, including abducting, killing or injuring civilians.

The government has also been accused of repressing dissent in the English-speaking areas and political opponents. (AFP)