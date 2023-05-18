Epstein victims to receive $75 million settlement from Deutsche Bank.

According to reports on Wednesday, Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that the German bank financially benefitted from supporting Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme. The settlement involves an unnamed defendant who filed a proposed class-action suit in November 2022 against Deutsche Bank for doing business with Epstein, despite being aware that funds in his account were being used to support sex-trafficking activity. The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter, stated that Deutsche Bank did not admit wrongdoing. A Deutsche Bank spokesperson refused to comment. Epstein began banking with Deutsche Bank in 2013 after JPMorgan Chase closed his accounts. JPMorgan was also taken to court by an unidentified woman and the US Virgin Islands for facilitating Epstein’s crimes by ignoring warnings and continuing to keep him as a client until 2013. Epstein killed himself in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex crimes. Elon Musk and Google co-founder Larry Page also face subpoenas as part of the ongoing investigation.