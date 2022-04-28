Erdogan arrives in Saudi Arabia in its first go to since Khashoggi’s homicide

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, based on official media, on his first go to for the reason that killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, which sparked a rift between the 2 Sunni powers.

The journey comes as Turkey, dealing with an financial disaster fueled by a collapsing forex and rising inflation, is making an attempt to mobilize monetary assist from energy-rich Gulf states.

Erdogan’s airplane landed in Jeddah, the second largest Saudi metropolis, on a go to that was anticipated to incorporate a gathering with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Earlier than taking off from Istanbul, Erdogan stated he hoped to “begin a brand new period” in bilateral relations.

“We consider that strengthening cooperation in areas together with protection and finance is in our widespread curiosity,” he stated.

Saudi brokers killed and dismembered Khashoggi, an knowledgeable Saudi turned critic who wrote columns for the Washington Put up, in October 2018 on the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

His stays haven’t been discovered.

The horrific act risked isolating Saudi Arabia, particularly Prince Salman, whereas escalating the regional rivalry between Riyadh and Ankara.

Evaluation: Strengthening the Turkish Economic system – and Prospects for Erdogan’s Re-election

02:52 Turkey angered the Saudis by urgent forward with the investigation into the homicide, which Erdogan stated was ordered on the “highest ranges” of the Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia responded by unofficially pressuring the Turkish economic system by boycotting main Turkish imports.

However commerce between the 2 nations is progressively bettering, and in January Erdogan stated he plans to go to Riyadh.

Earlier this month, an Istanbul court docket suspended the trial in absentia of 26 Saudi suspects in reference to Khashoggi’s demise, and referred the case to Saudi Arabia.

The Turkish choice angered human rights activists and Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, who has vowed to attraction to a better court docket.

(France 24 with AFP)