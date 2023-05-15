Erdogan of Turkey defies predictions of loss in presidential elections.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has defied predictions of political downfall, showing strength in the Turkish elections. He has mobilized conservative voters, and their support could lead to him staying in power for a third decade. Although Erdogan must win a May 28 runoff against challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu to clinch victory, he appeared celebratory as the results and supporters of his Islamist-rooted AK Party rallied. Victory would increase the rule of a leader who has reshaped Turkey to fit his pious vision and critics view as a march to autocracy. Erdogan amassed power around an executive presidency, muzzled dissent, jailed critics and opponents, and seized control of the media, judiciary and the economy. He filled public institutions with loyalists and hollowed critical state organs. Erdogan has pivoted Turkey away from its traditional Western allies, forged ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and turned Turkey into an assertive regional power. Erdogan has faced political difficulties as he was already blamed for an economic crisis when a devastating earthquake hit in February. Erdogan’s campaign focused on economic successes rather than a cost-of-living crisis and the aftermath of the earthquake. Erdogan has redrawn Turkey’s domestic, economic, security and foreign policy, rivalling historic leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk who founded modern Turkey a century ago.–>