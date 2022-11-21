Erdogan threatens floor operation in Syria after lethal missile assault

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday he was contemplating bypassing air strikes and launching a floor operation in Syria after a lethal missile assault on a Turkish border city.

Erdogan additionally renewed his warnings that those that assault Turkey can pay a heavy value, a day after Ankara’s forces launched air strikes on bases of outlawed Kurdish teams in northern Syria and Iraq.

“There isn’t a doubt that this operation can be restricted to an air operation solely,” Erdogan advised reporters upon his return to Turkey from Qatar, the place he attended the opening of the soccer World Cup.

“The related authorities, our protection ministry and chief of employees will collectively resolve what degree of power our floor forces ought to use,” Erdogan stated.

“Now we have already warned that we are going to make those that violate our lands pay the value,” he added.

Erdogan spoke after a missile assault from Syrian territory killed a minimum of three individuals, together with a toddler, in a Turkish border city.

The strike got here a day after Turkey launched air strikes on the bases of Kurdish armed teams in northern Syria and Iraq, which it stated have been getting used to launch “terrorist” assaults on Turkish territory.

The evening raids, which primarily focused websites managed by Syrian Kurdish forces in northern and northeastern Syria, killed a minimum of 31 individuals, in line with the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Amongst these attacked, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces stated Turkey launched new air strikes on Monday.

The Turkish raids, dubbed Operation Sword Claw, got here per week after an explosion in central Istanbul killed six individuals and injured 81.

70 plane and drones Turkey blamed the assault on the PKK.

The blast, the deadliest in 5 years, introduced again bitter reminiscences of a nationwide wave of assaults between 2015 and 2017.

The Kurdistan Staff’ Get together (PKK) has waged a bloody insurgency there for many years, and it has been designated a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies.

However she denied her involvement within the Istanbul blast.

The strikes additionally focused PKK bases within the mountainous areas of northern Iraq in Qandil, Asus and Hakurk, and YPG bases in Ayn al-Arab (Kobani in Kurdish), Tal Rifaat, Jazira and Derik in Syria. The Ministry of Protection in Ankara stated.

Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist group affiliated with the Kurdistan Staff’ Get together (PKK).

Erdogan stated consultations have been persevering with on Ankara’s army response power, including that the weekend strikes have been carried out by “70 plane and drones” that penetrated 140 kilometers (87 miles) in northern Iraq and 20 kilometers in northern Syria.

A spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces advised AFP that on Monday, Turkish planes launched new raids close to Kobani, which was confirmed by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. A raid hit a place of the regime forces, in line with the SDF.

For the reason that missile assault within the morning, there was an trade of artillery fireplace between Turkish forces backed by Syrian proxies and the Syrian Democratic Forces, in line with an AFP correspondent.

Erdogan additionally revealed that he “didn’t have any talks with (US President Joe) Biden or (Russian President Vladimir) Putin with reference to the operation.”

Turkey’s newest army bid may create issues for its advanced relations with its Western allies — notably america, which has relied totally on Syrian Kurdish militias in its battle in opposition to the Islamic State.

Turkey has usually accused Washington of supplying weapons to the Kurdish forces.

Russia, for its half, helps pro-Damascus militias within the area.

(AFP)