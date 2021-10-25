Erdogan U-Tour of Turkey on Threat to Expel Western Ambassadors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday refuted his threat to expel 10 Western envoys for their joint statement of support for an imprisoned civil society leader.

The change came after the United States and several of the other concerned countries issued identical statements saying they abided by a UN convention that required diplomats not to interfere in the internal affairs of the host country.

After chairing an hour-long cabinet meeting dedicated to the diplomatic standoff, Erdogan said the envoys had learned their lesson and “will now be more careful.”

“Our intention is not at all to create a crisis, but to protect our honor, our pride, our sovereign rights,” Erdogan said in nationally televised remarks.

The lira fell back from a record low and was up half a percent against the dollar on relief that Turkey and the West had pulled back from the brink of the most serious diplomatic crisis in Erdogan’s 19-year rule.

Erdogan had originally threatened the ambassadors on Thursday and then doubled down – pronouncing all 10 envoys “persona non grata” – in televised remarks on Saturday.

Diplomats said the expulsions would have been unprecedented in relations between NATO member states.

‘Skip the confrontation’

The crisis began when the embassies of the United States, Germany and eight other countries issued an unusual statement last Monday calling for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala.

The 64-year-old civil society leader and businessman has been in jail for four years without a conviction.

Supporters see Kavala as an innocent symbol of the growing intolerance of political dissent that Erdogan developed after surviving a failed military coup in 2016.

But Erdogan accuses Kavala of funding a 2013 wave of anti-government protests and then playing a role in the coup attempt.

The Kavala case could lead the Council of Europe’s human rights watchdog to launch its first disciplinary hearings against Turkey in a four-day meeting ending on December 2.

However, analysts noted that several European powers, including NATO member Britain, refrained from joining the Western call for the liberation of Kavala.

“The conspicuous absence of the UK, Spain and Italy … is telling, pointing to the emergence of a subgroup within the Western family of nations adept at skipping the confrontation with Ankara,” wrote political analyst Soner Cagaptay.

‘False justification’

Erdogan’s government as prime minister and president has been marked by a series of crises and then rapprochements with the West.

But analysts felt that if the threat of expulsion was carried out, it could have opened the deepest and longest rift to date.

The dispute appeared to affect a G20 meeting in Rome this weekend, in which Erdogan expected to discuss with President Joe Biden his hopes of buying American fighter jets.

Erdogan this month threatened to launch a new military campaign in Syria and orchestrated changes at the central bank that angered investors and saw the lira accelerate its record decline.

One dollar now buys about 9.6 lira. The exchange rate stood at less than 7.4 lire at the beginning of the year and 3.5 lire in 2017.

Turkey’s financial troubles have been accompanied by an unusual increase in dissent from the country’s business community.

Turkey’s Business and Industry Association issued a veiled coup against Erdogan last week by urging the government to focus on stabilizing the lira and controlling the annual inflation rate, now at nearly 20 percent.

The main opposition leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, accused Erdogan on Saturday of trying to “create a false justification” for Turkey’s economic problems ahead of the general elections scheduled for June 2023.

