Eritrean migrants run over by train in northern France

A train traveling in northern France struck a group of migrants walking along the tracks near Calais, killing one person and wounding three others, local authorities said on Twitter.

Franck Dhersin, vice president of the Hauts de France region, said all the victims were from Eritrea, adding that one of the three injured was in a state of “absolute emergency”.

Accident à beau Marais avec un TER, il s agit de 4 Érythréens 1mort 1 en urgence absolu 2 blessés legers. A thought for the victims, but also for the conductor of the train. @hautsdefrance

– Franck Dhersin (@FDhersin) November 4, 2021

Train operator SNCF said traffic would remain suspended on the Calais-Dunkerque line until Friday morning.

(REUTERS)