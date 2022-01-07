Ethiopia announces amnesty for prominent opposition figures

The Ethiopian government announced on Friday that it was pardoning a number of high-profile political prisoners, including members of the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), in an effort to promote “national dialogue.”

The surprising move comes amid a hiatus in the brutal 14-month conflict in northern Ethiopia after a dramatic change in battlefield fortunes late last year saw government forces retake a series of key cities and the TPLF retreated to its stronghold in Tigray.

“The key to lasting unity is dialogue. Ethiopia will make every effort to do so,” the government’s communications service said in a statement announcing the amnesty.

“Its purpose is to pave the way for a lasting solution to Ethiopia’s problems in a peaceful, non-violent manner … especially with the aim of making the comprehensive national dialogue a success.”

It listed several prominent members of the TPLF as well as opposition leaders from the ethnic group Oromo, the largest in Ethiopia, and Amhara.

It was not immediately clear how many of those granted amnesty had yet to be released.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed – a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who reportedly went to the battlefield in November to lead his troops – had also called for “national reconciliation” and “unity” in a statement when Ethiopia celebrated Orthodox Christmas.

The war in the north has claimed the lives of thousands of people and caused hundreds of thousands more to suffer from famine in Tigray, which is below what the UN says is a de facto blockade.

The pardons coincided with a mission to Ethiopia by US envoy Jeffrey Feltman, who is pushing for talks to end a conflict that has threatened to tear apart Africa’s second most populous state and destabilize the region’s Horn of Africa.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Twitter that he welcomed the announcement of the amnesty.

“I will remain actively committed to helping Ethiopia end the fighting and restore peace and stability,” he added.

Ethnic tensions

Among the prominent TPLF figures to be granted amnesty are Sibhat Nega – a founder of the party – as well as Kidusan Nega, Abay Woldu, Abadi Zemu (also a former ambassador to Sudan) and Mulu Gebregziabher.

One of those already released is Amhara politician Eskinder Nega, one of several leading government opponents who gathered after deadly protests erupted in 2020 over the murder of the popular Oroma singer and activist Hachalu Hundessa.

Balderas for Genuine Democracy, which Eskinder founded, posted a picture on Facebook of him and a colleague posing with fist pumps outside the maximum security prison Kality in the capital Addis Ababa where they had been imprisoned.

Jawar Mohammed, an Oromo media mogul and once-ally Abiy who became an opposition politician who was also arrested after the 2020 bloodshed, was also pardoned.

A total of 239 people were killed in the demonstrations and violence in just a few days in June and July 2020, where Abiy fought to maintain control and keep the lid on the simmering ethnic tensions and resentment.

Hachalus’ songs channeled marginalization among his ethnic Oromo group and were the soundtrack to protests against the government that swept Abiy, the country’s first Oromo leader, to office in 2018.

“Current discussions”

Meanwhile, Feltman – who resigned this week – held “constructive, substantive discussions” in Addis Ababa with Abiy, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday.

The United States will work to “quickly realize all the positive momentum from discussions,” Price said.

“We continue to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, an end to atrocities in human rights, unhindered humanitarian access and a negotiated solution to the conflict.”

Fighting broke out when Abiy sent troops to Tigray in November 2020 after months of simmering tensions with his ruling TPLF party, accusing his soldiers of attacking federal army camps.

He declared a quick victory but rebel fighters fought back, recaptured most of Tigray in late June and penetrated the nearby Amhara and Afar regions.

The TPLF claimed to have been as close as 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Addis Ababa in November, prompting worried foreign nations to tell its citizens to leave.

But in late December, they announced a withdrawal to Tigray after the government recaptured several strategic cities on the way to the capital, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lalibela.

