Ethiopia declares nationwide state of emergency as rebel forces gain ground

Ethiopia’s cabinet declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday after Tigrayan rebels seized two crucial cities in an apparent push toward the capital, state-affiliated media reported.

“The state of emergency aims to protect civilians from the atrocities being committed by the TPLF terrorist group in various parts of the country,” reported Fana Broadcasting Corporate, referring to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

Lawmakers are expected to pass the measure within 24 hours, Fana said.

In recent days, the TPLF has claimed control of two key cities some 400 kilometers (250 miles) from Addis Ababa and has not ruled out marching towards the capital, which has so far seen no confrontation.

The government has denied the TPLF’s claims for land gains, which, if confirmed, would represent an important strategic advance.

Much of northern Ethiopia is blocked from communications and access for journalists is restricted, making independent verification of claims on the battlefield difficult.

Earlier Tuesday, officials ordered Addis Ababa residents to search their firearms and prepare to defend their neighborhoods.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to Tigray a year ago to detain and disarm the TPLF, a move he said came in response to attacks on army camps.

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize promised a quick victory, but by the end of June the rebels had regrouped and retaken most of Tigray.

They then launched offensives in neighboring Afar and Amhara regions.

The international community has expressed alarm at the expansion of the conflict, and Western powers have reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire and for the African Union to mediate peace talks between the parties to the conflict.

