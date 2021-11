EYE ON AFRICA © FRANCE 24

In tonight’s issue: A year has passed since Ethoipian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed triggered a civil war by sending troops to the northern Tigray region after local TPLF forces seized military bases there. The country is still mired in conflict. Thousands have been killed, two million have been forced from their homes, around 400,000 are facing famine and both sides are accused of atrocities. A year later, calls for a ceasefire increase amid deepening conflict.