Ethiopian Airlines marks 50 years since the start of its service to the UK

Addis Ababa, 28 April 2023 Ethiopian Airlines, the leading and fastest growing Airline in Africa, is celebrating the 50th year of the launch of its service to the UK in April 1973.

Ethiopian Airlines’ inaugural flight arrived in London-Heathrow on a Boeing 720-B commencing with two flights a week.

The flight was originally operated via Cairo, Rome and Frankfurt with First Class and Economy Class.

Today, Ethiopian offers daily non-stop A350 Airbus flights from London Heathrow (Terminal 2) to Addis Ababa, and 4 weekly B787 Dreamliner flights from Manchester (Terminal 2) to Addis Ababa, carrying over 10,000 passengers monthly, with connections

to over 60 destinations across Africa.

Commenting on the Anniversary, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said, “Positioned as the Heart of Europe, the UK has always been a strong and important market for Ethiopian Airlines.

Celebrating 50 years is a success story of our loyalty to serving the UK with both passenger and freighter flights.

As we mark half a century since we first landed in the UK we look forward to an ever growing service to the country with more destinations and flights.”

Henock Woubishet, Area Manager UK and Ireland said, “This is a big anniversary for Ethiopian Airlines as it highlights our unwavering commitment to serving the UK.

During the rest of the year, we will be celebrating this milestone with a series of events including FAM trips, campaigns and promotions.

We want to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to the travelling public and our partners in UK’s travel industry for supporting our journey over the decades.”

Currently, Ethiopian serves more than 150 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations including 21 cities in Europe.

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy-six plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

In addition to its main hub in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, it is also pursuing its multi-hub strategy through a hub in Lomé, Togo with ASKY, in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines and in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 150 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Ethiopian’s fleet consists of ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900 and

Bombardier Dash 8-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of seven years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate most of these aircraft.

Having achieved its strategic plan (Vision 2025) ahead of time, Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2035 that will see it become one of the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation group in the world by providing safe, secured, market driven and customer focused Passenger and Cargo Transport and Logistics Services, Aviation Training, Airport Management and Ground Services, MRO and Aerospace Manufacturing and Travel and Tourism Services.

As a multi-award-winning airline, Ethiopian has been winning various coveted awards including Skytrax’s ‘Best Airline in Africa Award’ for five consecutive years.

The airline has been a Star Alliance member since 2011, and has been registering more than threefold growth in the past 10 years. For additional information, please visit www.ethiopianairlines.com

Email: CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com

Tel: (251-11)517-8913/8165/8907