Ethiopian airstrike on Tigray camp for displaced people kills dozens, aid workers say

An airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region killed 56 people and injured 30, including children, in a camp for displaced people, two aid workers told Reuters on Saturday, citing local authorities and eyewitness accounts.

Military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s spokeswoman Billene Seyoum did not respond to a request for comment.

The government has previously denied targeting civilians in the 14-month conflict with rebel Tigrayan forces.

Spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) who has fought against the central government, Getachew Reda, said in a tweet that “Another emotionless drone attack by Abiy Ahmed in an IDP (Internally Displaced People) camp in Dedebit has claimed the lives of 56 innocent people. civilians so far. “

The strike in the town of Dedebit, in the northwestern region near the border with Eritrea, took place late on Friday night, said aid workers, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Earlier on Friday, the government had released several opposition leaders from prison and said it would enter into a dialogue with political opponents to promote reconciliation.

Both aid workers said the death toll was confirmed by local authorities. Aid workers sent photos to Reuters which they said they had taken from the injured at the hospital, which included many children.

One of the aid workers, who visited the Shire Suhul General Hospital where the injured were taken for treatment, said the camp hosts many elderly women and children.

“They told me the bombs came at midnight. It was completely dark and they could not escape,” said the aid worker.

Ethiopian federal troops went to war with rebel Tigrayan forces in November 2020. Since the outbreak of the war, Reuters has reported atrocities from all sides, which the parties in the fighting have denied.

One of the aid workers said that one of the wounded in Friday’s strike, Asefa Gebrehaworia, 75, burst into tears when he told how his friend was killed. He is being treated for injuries to his left leg and hand.

Fighting had forced Asefa out of his home and now the air raid had destroyed the camp, where he, despite facing hunger, at least had protection, he told the aid worker. He had arrived at the camp for displaced people from the border town of Humera.

Before the latest strike, at least 146 people have been killed and 213 injured in airstrikes in Tigray since October 18, according to a document prepared by aid organizations and shared with Reuters this week.

Reconciliation effort

In Friday’s reconciliation movement, the government freed opposition leaders from several ethnic groups. They included some leaders for the TPLF.

The US government said Abiy had described the steps he is taking for national reconciliation to its outgoing special envoy for the region, Jeffrey Feltman, when he visited Ethiopia this week.

“We welcome the release of prisoners as a positive feature in that context,” said a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.

The European Union said that although the release of opposition leaders was a positive move, it was concerned about the ongoing conflict in Tigray, citing the recent air strike.

“All parties must seize the opportunity to quickly end the conflict and enter into dialogue,” the bloc said in a statement from its High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.

The TPLF expressed skepticism about Abiy’s call for national reconciliation.

“His daily routine of denying helpless children medication and sending drones aimed at civilians flies against his self-righteous claims,” ​​its spokesman Getachew tweeted on Friday.

The TPLF accuses the federal authorities of imposing an aid blockade on the region, leading to hunger and a lack of essentials such as fuel and medicines. The government denies that it is blocking the passage of aid convoys.

