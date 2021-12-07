Ethiopian government claims to take back two key cities, rebels say ‘part of plan’

The Ethiopian government said on Monday it had retaken two strategic cities from rebel fighters, the latest in a swift series of battlefield victories claimed by forces loyal to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The announcement marks another dramatic turn in the 13-month conflict that has killed thousands of people and triggered a deep humanitarian crisis in the north of Africa’s second most populous nation.

The government communications service said on Twitter that Dessie and Kombolcha had been “liberated by the courageous joint security forces” who had also taken control of several other cities on the eastern front.

The two cities, which lie in the Amhara region on a highway about 400 kilometers (250 miles) by road northeast of the capital Addis Ababa, were allegedly taken over by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in late October.

His capture had sparked fears that the TPLF and its ally, the Oromo Liberation Army, would march on the capital, prompting alarmed foreign governments to urge their citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

The state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation quoted Abiy as saying that the rebels had suffered “heavy losses and (were) unable to cope with the attack by allied forces.”

“The enemy will be struck and the victory will continue,” he said.

Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize two years ago, announced last month that he will be heading to the front lines after a series of advances claimed by the rebels, as the fighting reportedly broke out in at least three fronts.

And for several days last week, the government said the military and its allies had retaken the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lalibela, which had fallen to TPLF fighters in August, as well as the city. from Shewa Robit, which is only 220 kilometers from Addis Ababa. by highway.

TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter late Monday that rebel forces had abandoned cities like Kombolcha and Dessie “as part of our plan.”

On Sunday, TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael had denied that the government was winning any major victories, saying the rebels were making strategic territorial adjustments and remained undefeated.

“The enemy is getting stronger, so we also have to be strong and intensify our fight,” he said.

Recurrence of shock

The government declared a nationwide state of emergency in early November after TPLF fighters claimed the capture of Dessie and Kombolcha as they advanced towards the capital.

But the Abiy administration described the TPLF’s earnings as exaggerated and insisted that the city of more than five million people was safe.

Much of northern Ethiopia is blocked from communications and access for journalists is restricted, making independent verification of claims on the battlefield difficult.

War broke out in November 2020 when Abiy sent troops to Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region to overthrow the TPLF after months of intense tensions with the group that had dominated politics for three decades before he took office.

He said the move was in response to attacks on army camps by the TPLF and promised a quick victory.

But the rebels returned in surprise, recapturing most of Tigray in June before advancing into neighboring Amhara and Afar regions.

The fighting has displaced more than two million and driven hundreds of thousands into famine conditions, according to UN estimates, with reports of massacres and mass rapes on both sides.

But the intense diplomatic efforts led by the African Union to try to reach a ceasefire have made no visible progress.

Risk of ‘fracture’

Last week, UN Undersecretary for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths warned that Ethiopia was at risk of sectarian violence that could “fracture” the country if the conflict spilled over into Addis Ababa.

Earlier Monday, the United States and its Western allies raised the alarm over reports that the Ethiopian government has illegally detained large numbers of citizens on ethnic grounds and called for the arrests “to cease immediately.”

“Many of these acts are likely to constitute violations of international law,” Australia, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and Great Britain, along with the United States, said in a statement.

“People are being arrested and detained without charge or court hearing and are reportedly being kept in inhumane conditions.”

The statement cited reports from the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and Amnesty International, which “describe widespread detentions of ethnic Tigraya people,” including the elderly and young children.

(AFP)