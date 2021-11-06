Ethiopian opposition factions form an alliance to overthrow the prime minister

A newly formed alliance of Ethiopian opposition factions set a goal on Friday to overthrow Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed by force or negotiation and then form a transitional government.

The government, already embroiled in a year-long war against northern forces, dismissed the alliance’s creation as a stunt and accused some members of ethnic violence in the past.

The alliance was announced by faction leaders in Washington despite calls from African and Western leaders for a national ceasefire, as federal troops fight the North-based Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and your allies.

With the rebels threatening to move to the capital Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian army on Friday asked former personnel to rejoin the army to fight them, state media said.

The UN Security Council on Friday called for an end to fighting in Ethiopia and talks on a lasting ceasefire, as the 15-member body expressed deep concern in a rare statement about the expansion and escalation of the military clashes.

The council also “called for them to refrain from inflammatory hate speech and incitement to violence and division.”

The United States advised its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible. “The security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid,” the US embassy said in a statement.

The war, which has killed thousands of people and forced more than two million from their homes, has intensified in recent weeks.

Announcing the formation of the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces at an event in Washington, the alliance said it was establishing a command to coordinate military and political efforts.

“The next step will be to organize and fully dismantle the existing government, either by force or by negotiation … then insert a transitional government,” said Mahamud Ugas Muhumed of the Somalia State Resistance, one of the nine groups. members, all of whom have armed units.

The pact expands an existing agreement between the TPLF and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), organizers said.

“We are trying to put an end to this terrible situation in Ethiopia, which was created by the Abiy government,” said Berhane Gebrekristos, TPLF leader and former Ethiopian ambassador to the United States.

“Time is running out.”

In a reply, the government said it had a responsibility to secure the country and urged its international partners to support Ethiopia’s democracy.

“There is no equivalence between a democratically elected government and a group of terrorists and non-state actors that continue to cause violence and destruction,” its communication service said in a statement.

Abiy’s party won a landslide victory in June.

Attorney General Gedion Temothewos called the alliance “a publicity stunt” and said some of the groups had a history of “ethnic cleansing.” He referred to only one of the groups, the OLA, accusing them of attempting to commit “pogroms” in the western part of the Oromiya region.

The OLA could not be immediately reached for comment.

‘Stop the war’

The conflict began in November 2020 when forces loyal to the TPLF, including some soldiers, took over military bases in Tigray. In response, Abiy sent more troops to the northern region.

The TPLF had dominated national politics for nearly three decades, but lost influence when Abiy took office in 2018.

The TPLF accused him of centralizing power at the expense of regional states. Abiy denies it.

The TPLF and OLA told Reuters they were now in the city of Kemise in Amhara state, 325 km (200 miles) from the capital. The TPLF had said on Tuesday that its forces were also closing in on the city of Mille, which would allow them to cut off the road linking neighboring Djibouti to Addis Ababa.

The government accuses the TPLF of overstating the earnings.

On Friday, government spokesman Legesse Tulu said the fighting was still 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Mille.

He also said there were clashes at least 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Shewa Robit, a city in the Amhara region that lies on the A2 highway, which links the capital with northern Ethiopia. That would put the fighting about 57 km (36 miles) south of Kombulcha, one of two cities the TPLF said it captured last weekend.

The government said on Friday that a TPLF commander, Colonel Guesh Gebrehiwot, was captured Thursday during the fighting near Dessie in Amhara. The TPLF was unavailable for comment on that.

The claims made by either party could not be independently confirmed as communications in the area remained inactive.

At a market on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, traders went about their business as usual, but fewer buyers came.

Vegetable seller Abdisa Wili, 32, said prices were rising.

“Both sides must stop the war, no one will benefit from the war except death and economic downturn,” he said. “They should solve the problem through discussion.”

State affiliate Fana TV reported that thousands of people took to the streets on Friday to hold pro-government demonstrations in at least seven towns and cities in the Oromiya region, which surrounds Addis Ababa. Abiy is part of Oromo and the support of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group helped propel him to power, but he lost some support when thousands of Oromos were detained by security forces.

Amnesty International said there has been an alarming increase in social media posts advocating violence. Twitter said it had removed an unspecified number of pro-government accounts for violating policies against misleading content intended to mislead or disrupt other users.

There were no immediate comments on the matter from the Addis Ababa authorities.

(REUTERS)