Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s party wins majority of seats in June parliamentary poll

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party has won the most seats in Ethiopia’s parliamentary elections, the electoral council said on Saturday, a victory that secures him a new term in office.

Abiy’s party won 410 of the 436 seats in parliament, Electoral Council Vice-Chairman Woubshet Ayele told a news conference in the capital Addis Ababa.

Abiy praised the June 21 vote as the country’s first free and fair election after decades of repressive rule. An opposition boycott, war, ethnic violence and logistical challenges overshadowed the election in some areas. There were no votes in three of the ten regions of Ethiopia.

Abiy’s party won 410 of the 436 seats in parliament, deputy electoral council chairman Woubshet Ayele announced in the capital Addis Ababa. Chairman Birtukan Mideksa said the board held a credible election.

Opposition leader Berhanu Nega said his Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (Ezema) party had filed 207 complaints after local officials and militiamen blocked observers in the Amhara region and the region of southern nations, nationalities and peoples.

The election was the first test of voter support for Abiy, who promised political and economic reforms when he was appointed prime minister by the ruling coalition in 2018.

Within months of taking office, Abiy lifted a ban on opposition parties, released tens of thousands of political prisoners and took steps to open one of Africa’s last untapped markets.

He now faces international pressure over the war in Tigray and accusations from human rights groups that his government is taking back some new freedoms, which it denies.

Abiy’s newly formed Prosperity Party faced fragmented opposition from dozens of mainly ethnically based parties. The opposition parties Ezema and the National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) each won less than 10 seats.

Voting in the Harar and Somalia regions was postponed to September due to security and ballot problems.

No date has been set for the vote in Tigray, where the military has been fighting forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the region’s former ruling party, since November. The fighting has displaced 2 million people and the United Nations has warned of famine in parts of the region.

In late June, the TPLF seized control of most of Tigray and the regional capital of Mekelle, eight months after the conflict broke out.

The government announced a unilateral ceasefire after days of TPLF advances. The TPLF has presented a list of seven demands it says are a precondition for a ceasefire, including the withdrawal of the military and its allies from parts of Tigray currently administered by the neighboring region of Amhara, which also includes the country. claims.

(REUTERS)