Ethiopia’s Wubetu Abate hopes to push veterans’ teams to a CAN renaissance

The glory of football has eluded Ethiopia ever since they won the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) at home in 1962. But after a sparkling qualifier, manager Wubetu Abate is determined to give them a renaissance as they head to this year’s tournament in Cameroon.

Ethiopia’s fortunes spent a long time dormant after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 1962 at home: They went more than three decades without qualifying until CAN-2013, where they failed to get out of the group stage.

After impressing in Ethiopian club football – crowned by his role as guiding Ethiopia Bunna to the Ethiopian Premier League crown 2010-11, the only time they have ever won the title – Wubetu Abate was selected to increase the national team’s ambitions in September 2020. the country Football Association did not renew former manager Abraham Mebratus’ contract in the middle of a bad form.

Abate enjoyed a short period as a player at Pulp and Worket before the injury forced him to hang up his boots and turn to the management. An acclaimed track record in the smaller club Adama City gave Abate a number of jobs as a coach of more prestigious teams. He joined Debedit in 2007 before gaining a national reputation as Ethiopia’s Bunna boss.

“It was a dream for me”

“I like challenges and like them,” Abate told reporters as he took the lead for the Ethiopian national side. “I face many challenges in my coaching career. The higher the risk, the higher the reward. It was a dream for me to lead the Ethiopian national team. Surprisingly, the dream has come true, and I hope to achieve good results during my period. ”

The Ethiopian Football Federation gave Abate two goals when they made him manager: Qualify for CAN-2022 and advance to the third round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Abate achieved the first goal in style – came second in the group just behind the Ivory Coast, a formidable force in African football. An impressive form run at home brought Walias, as they are nicknamed, to the qualifiers, with a 4-0 attack against Madagascar in March.

“Ethiopia won the qualification in a tough group thanks to these victories at home,” said Patrick Julliard, an African football specialist at FRANCE 24’s sister station Radio France Internationale (RFI), in his podcast Pod’CAN for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Unfortunately, Abate’s second task was more elusive – as a 3-1 home loss to South Africa limited Walias to the group stage.

Still, if there is anyone who can take Ethiopia to the next level, it is Abate, suggested Franck Simon, another African football specialist, at Pod’CAN: “Abate is an absolute expert on the Ethiopian game and he can really get the most out of it. resources at his disposal. “

More investment in football

The Ethiopian government and the Football Association have increased investment in the country’s football infrastructure in recent years to optimize local talent – most notably with the massive, as yet unfinished Bahir Dar Stadium in the eponymous capital of the Amhara region.

Money is pouring in – especially thanks to the sale of television broadcasting rights – while it is no longer uncommon to see players and staff from elsewhere in Africa enter Ethiopian football.

“It’s a team centered on local players who have adopted a passing game – much more comfortable with possession than when their opponents have the ball,” said Julliard. “It is also a team built around veterans, as the backbone of the current team is a collection of players who participated for Ethiopia at CAN-2013.”

In fact, Ethiopia will rely on players such as Dedebit FC striker Getaneh Kebede – the iconic club captain who has scored 32 goals in 61 international appearances since his first international appearance in 2010 – and Awassa City’s Shimelis Bekele, who started in the national team the same way. years as Kebede.

Despite this unpromising recent track record – marked by their disappointing performance at their last CAN eight years ago – Ethiopia has every reason to be optimistic when it comes to Cameroon. “They are capable of anything, and they will definitely compete for second place in their group,” as Simon put it.

This article has been translated from the original into French.