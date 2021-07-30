EU adopts sanctions framework against Lebanon to facilitate government building

The European Union said Friday it had adopted a legal framework for a sanctions regime targeting Lebanese individuals and entities after a year of crisis in which Lebanon faces financial collapse, hyperinflation and food and fuel shortages.

The EU said in a statement that the framework provides for the possibility to impose sanctions on those responsible for undermining democracy or the rule of law in Lebanon.

“It is paramount that Lebanese leaders put aside their differences and work together to form a government and take the measures necessary to lead the country towards a sustainable recovery,” the EU statement said.

Led by France, the EU is seeking to step up pressure on Lebanon’s bickering politicians as part of wider international efforts to force a stable government capable of implementing critical reforms to emerge from political chaos and economic collapse. come after the explosion that nearly destroyed the port of Beirut once. year ago.

“France, together with its European and international partners, is ready to step up pressure on Lebanese politicians to achieve this,” said a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry.

The sanctions regime could lead to travel bans and asset freezes for individuals and entities, although diplomats have said targets are unlikely to be set before the end of the summer.

The EU had warned earlier in July that the sanctions would not be implemented immediately.

EU individuals and entities would also be prohibited from making funds available to those on the list, the statement said.

Criteria for EU sanctions include obstructing attempts to form a government, corruption, financial misdeeds and human rights abuses.

( Jowharwith REUTERS)