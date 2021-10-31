EU and US reach agreement to end dispute over Trump-era aluminum and steel tariffs

The United States and the European Union have reached an agreement to resolve their diplomatic gap over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs, the White House announced Saturday, as President Joe Biden is in Rome to attend the summit. of the Group of 20.

The Trump administration had imposed taxes on EU steel and aluminum in 2018 over the claim that foreign products produced by US allies were a threat to US national security. Europeans and other allies were outraged by Trump’s use of Article 232 to justify the tariffs, prompting many to impose counter-duties on US-made motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans, among other items.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced the agreement on Saturday. They said that the Article 232 tariffs will not be eliminated entirely, but that a certain amount of European steel and aluminum will be allowed to enter the US without tariffs under the agreement.

“We were able to reach an agreement whereby the EU will remove its retaliatory tariffs (on US products),” Raimondo said. The agreement would guarantee “that all steel entering the United States through Europe is produced entirely in Europe,” Raimondo added.

The easing of tariffs is a key step in undoing one of Trump’s legacies, as Biden has sought to reestablish America’s relationship with Europe.

This swing hurt European producers and raised steel costs for US companies. The tariffs also failed to achieve Trump’s stated goals of creating jobs at steel mills. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that jobs in primary metal manufacturing increased slightly, to 389,100 in 2019. But factories laid off workers during the pandemic, and employment in the sector is about half what it was in 1990.

The European Union took steps in May to improve relations. On some retaliatory tariffs, the EU temporarily suspended planned increases. This meant that American whiskey faced a 25% tax in Europe, rather than a planned 50% tax. The two sides faced a December deadline to avoid the higher tax rate.

The host of the summit, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, expressed in a statement Saturday night “great satisfaction” over the tariff agreement. The decision “confirms the ongoing strengthening of the already close transatlantic relations and the progressive overcoming of protectionism in recent years,” he said.

The announcement was also greeted by Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, after what he called “three very difficult years of low American whiskey exports.”

“Removing this tariff burden on US whiskeys not only boosts US distillers and farmers, but also supports the recovery of EU restaurants, bars and distilleries affected by the pandemic,” Swonger said.

