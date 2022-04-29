EU border company chief resigns amid reviews of ‘pull again’ of migrants

French and German sources instructed AFP that the top of the EU’s border company, Fabrice Leggerie, had submitted his resignation, whereas the EU governing physique was set to “study” the transfer on Friday.

The French supply added that the French official, Legere, resigned from his place “after an investigation into his administration of the company by Olaf,” the French supply stated, confirming press reviews that he’s stepping down from his place.

The company’s board of administrators has not but accepted his resignation.

“I can verify that he has submitted his resignation,” a German authorities spokesman stated at an everyday press convention, which “opens the door to the potential for a contemporary begin” for Frontex.

French journal Le Level reported that Olaf’s report on Leggerie, who has led Frontex since 2015, discovered he “didn’t observe procedures, was dishonest with the EU and badly managed employees”.

Assist teams have repeatedly accused Frontex of unlawful “pullbacks” of migrants after they cross EU borders – or flip a blind eye when nationwide authorities do the identical.

Greece’s land and sea borders with Turkey have been a significant focus of such claims.

An investigation by French newspaper Le Monde & Lighthouse Experiences on Wednesday discovered that Frontex recorded pushbacks in Greek waters between March 2020 and September 2021 as “anti-departure operations (in the direction of Europe) carried out in Turkish waters”.

Leggeri’s seven years as head of Frontex coincided with a major improve in assets to the company, marked by recurring political issues about migrants’ arrival in Europe.

It is because of be boosted to 10,000 workers who monitor the EU’s exterior borders by 2027.

(AFP)