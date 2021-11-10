EU court approves antitrust fine of 2.4 billion euros against Google

US tech giant Google suffered a setback on Wednesday after Europe’s second-highest court dismissed its challenge to an EU antitrust ruling and a 2.42 billion euro ($ 2.8 billion) fine in a major victory. for the head of EU competition, Margrethe Vestager.

Vestager sanctioned the world’s most popular internet search engine in 2017 for favoring its own price comparison service to give it an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals.

The purchase case was the first of a trio of decisions that have seen Google rack up a total of 8.25 billion euros in EU antitrust fines in the last decade. Vestager subsequently took on Amazon, Apple and Facebook, where investigations are still ongoing.

“The General Court largely dismisses Google’s action against the Commission’s decision that Google abused its dominant position by favoring its own price comparison service over competitor’s price comparison services,” said the Court.

Google can appeal to the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU), Europe’s highest court, on issues of law.

( Jowharwith REUTERS)