EU denies nuclear talks with Iran in Brussels, contradicting Tehran

The EU will not hold talks in Brussels on Thursday with Iran to restart negotiations on the nuclear deal, a spokeswoman for the bloc said, contradicting a statement from Tehran.

Spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told AFP on Monday: “There will be no meeting on Thursday.”

“At this time we cannot confirm if or when a meeting will take place,” Massrali said.

The announcement came after a spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that the country’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri, would go to Brussels for talks on Thursday.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday there was “hope that we will have preparatory meetings in Brussels in the next few days, but I cannot be sure of that.”

The EU, serving as the coordinator of the 2015 pact with world powers, has been seeking to restart talks aimed at reviving the accord, hit by the US withdrawal under former President Donald Trump in 2018.

Negotiations began in Vienna in April after Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden, voiced his willingness to return on board and lift Trump’s sanctions.

But negotiations have been suspended since June, when ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi was elected Iran’s president.

Tehran has said repeatedly in recent weeks that it is trying to return to full talks in Vienna soon, but has not set a date to do so amid growing impatience from other parties.

The United States has participated only indirectly in the Vienna talks, and Washington insists that Iran must return to its nuclear commitments that it has been rolling back.

(AFP)