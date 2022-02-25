EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell: ‘No one can trust Putin’ after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Russian forces launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea. This is the largest offensive launched by one country against another in Europe since World War II. Speaking exclusively to Jowharin an exclusive interview, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell criticized Putin as untrustworthy: “Having said so many times that he will not invade Ukraine, and doing what he is doing now, you are certainly not someone who can trust”.

As the European Union meets to decide on sanctions against Moscow over its military operation, the Union has so far failed to ban Russia from the SWIFT payment system. But Borrell remains optimistic. “We decide unanimously. No consensus was reached at that moment, which does not mean that it cannot be reached in the future. Everything is on the table.”