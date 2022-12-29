EU graft scandal shouldn’t be ‘Italian’ however a ‘socialist job’, says Prime Minister Meloni
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday blamed the media for describing the European Parliament’s graft scandal as an “Italian job,” and stated it ought to as a substitute be described as a “socialist job,” as members of that celebration are concerned.
The correct-wing prime minister – who additionally heads the celebration of the European Conservatives and Reformists – informed a information convention, “The difficulty doesn’t solely concern Italians… It’s not solely an Italian problem, however a partisan problem, maybe a ‘socialist perform'”. .
(Reuters)