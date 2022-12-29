WORLD NEWS

EU graft scandal shouldn’t be ‘Italian’ however a ‘socialist job’, says Prime Minister Meloni

By hanad

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday blamed the media for describing the European Parliament’s graft scandal as an “Italian job,” and stated it ought to as a substitute be described as a “socialist job,” as members of that celebration are concerned.

Related Posts

A Turkish court docket upholds a life sentence for human…

Dwell: Ukraine proclaims ‘large’ Russian missile…

The correct-wing prime minister – who additionally heads the celebration of the European Conservatives and Reformists – informed a information convention, “The difficulty doesn’t solely concern Italians… It’s not solely an Italian problem, however a partisan problem, maybe a ‘socialist perform'”. .

(Reuters)

hanad 9419 posts
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More