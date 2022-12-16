EU-made ammunition used to suppress Iran: Iranians demand solutions

Iran: ammunition made in France? © FRANCE24 The article has been extensively shared by Iranians on Twitter, Telegram and different social networks. One poster learn: “Lots of of Iranians have been blinded by gunshot wounds made by a Franco-Italian firm. What does this firm that offers with the mullahs’ regime say about it?”

Weapons have been used extensively by all branches of Iran’s safety equipment for the reason that protests started on September 16, 2022, following the dying of Mahsa Amini. Photos posted on social media present protesters with dozens or lots of of gunshot wounds. Lots of of protesters are reported to have gone blind in a single or each eyes from munitions, and Amnesty Worldwide says at the very least 20 folks have died after being hit by gunshot blasts.

In France, the Overseas Ministry opened an investigation.