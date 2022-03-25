Negotiators from the European Parliament and European Union member states agreed Thursday on a landmark law to limit the market dominance of major US companies such as Google, Meta, Amazon and Apple.

Lawmakers meeting in Brussels drew up a long list of do’s and don’ts that would mark the world’s most famous web giants as the “guardians” of the Internet subject to special rules.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) has been accelerated by the bloc’s legislative action and is designed to protect consumers and give competitors a better chance of survival against the world’s powerhouses.

“The agreement heralds a new era of regulation around the world,” said German MP Andreas Schwab, who led the negotiations for the European Parliament.

“The Digital Markets Act puts an end to the growing dominance of big technology companies,” he added.

The main point of the law is to avoid the years of court action and battles needed to punish BigTech’s monopolistic behavior as cases can end in hefty fines but little change in how the giants do their business.

Once implemented, the law will give Brussels unprecedented power to monitor the decisions of giant corporations, especially as they pull the checkbook to buy promising start-ups.

“The gatekeepers – they now have to take responsibility,” said Margrethe Vestager, EU competition chief.

“There are a number of things they can do, a number of things they can’t do, and that of course gives everyone a fair chance,” she added.

Tangible effects

The law contains about 20 rules targeting in many cases BigTech’s practices that run counter to the bloc’s rules on competition, which Brussels has struggled to enforce.

The DMA imposes myriad obligations on BigTech, including forcing Apple to open its own App Store for alternative payment systems, a demand the iPhone maker has fiercely opposed, most notably in its dispute with Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite.

Google will be required to clearly offer Android smartphone users alternatives to its search engine, Google Maps app or Chrome browser.

Apple will also have to loosen its grip on the iPhone, while allowing users to uninstall the Safari web browser and other company-enforced apps that users cannot currently delete.

In a statement, Apple quickly lamented the law, saying it was “concerned that certain DMA provisions will create unnecessary security and privacy holes for our users.”

After an angry campaign by influential MEPs, the law also requires messaging services like Meta-owned WhatsApp to make themselves available to users on other services like Apple’s Signal or iMessage, and vice versa.

France, which holds the EU presidency and has negotiated on behalf of the bloc’s 27 member states, said the law would have “tangible impacts on the lives of European citizens”.

French Minister of Digital Affairs, Cedric O.

compliance or defiance

Violation of the rules can result in fines of up to 10 percent of the company’s annual global sales and up to 20 percent for repeat offenders.

Solicitor Catherine Schallenberg, a partner at Clifford Chance, said dynamic mechanical analysis “will have a profound impact on the way some gatekeepers’ operations are currently conducted.”

“It is clear that the affected companies … are already working on ways to comply or even challenge regulations,” she added.

BigTech companies lobbied hard against the new rules and the companies were defended in Washington, where the new law allegedly unfairly targets US companies.

With the agreement now reached by negotiators, the Middle East alliance now faces a final vote in a plenary session of the European Parliament as well as by ministers from the 27 EU member states.

The rules could come into effect from January 1, 2023, and intellectual tech companies are asking for more time to enforce the law.

(AFP)